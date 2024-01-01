Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Roseville

Roseville restaurants
Roseville restaurants that serve fried rice

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • NOODLES

My Thai Kitchen

1465 Eureka Rd, St-140, Roseville

Avg 4.6 (20975 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MTK Fried Rice$17.75
Wok fried with egg, carrot and peas, topped with cilantro
Crab Fried Rice$17.75
Wok fried with snow crab meat, egg, spring onion and topped with cilantro. Note: The snow crab is melted when
this dish is made, due to the high temp of our wok. You
will not visibly see the crab meat but you will taste it!
Thai Basil Fried Rice$17.75
Wok fried with egg, onion, bell
peppers and sweet Thai basil
More about My Thai Kitchen
Its Sushi - Roseville

5030 foothills blvd, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice$4.00
More about Its Sushi - Roseville

