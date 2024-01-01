Fried rice in Roseville
Roseville restaurants that serve fried rice
My Thai Kitchen
1465 Eureka Rd, St-140, Roseville
|MTK Fried Rice
|$17.75
Wok fried with egg, carrot and peas, topped with cilantro
|Crab Fried Rice
|$17.75
Wok fried with snow crab meat, egg, spring onion and topped with cilantro. Note: The snow crab is melted when
this dish is made, due to the high temp of our wok. You
will not visibly see the crab meat but you will taste it!
|Thai Basil Fried Rice
|$17.75
Wok fried with egg, onion, bell
peppers and sweet Thai basil