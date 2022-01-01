Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic chicken in Roseville

Go
Roseville restaurants
Toast

Roseville restaurants that serve garlic chicken

Item pic

 

Fukumi Ramen - Roseville

10271 Fairway Dr #120, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Garlic Chicken (6pcs)$9.50
Japanese style fried chicken with Fukumi original honey garlic sauce, mayo and sesame seed
More about Fukumi Ramen - Roseville
Consumer pic

 

Pizza Stone

933 Pleasant Grove Blvd Suite 130, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Garlic MD$21.99
Creamy Garlic Sauce, Chicken, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Chopped Garlic, Seasoning
Chicken & Garlic XL$30.99
Creamy Garlic Sauce, Chicken, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Chopped Garlic, Seasoning
Chicken & Garlic LG$26.99
Creamy Garlic Sauce, Chicken, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Chopped Garlic, Seasoning
More about Pizza Stone

