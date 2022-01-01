Greek salad in Roseville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Campelli's Pizza Foothills

7480 Foothills BLVD Suite 100, ROSEVILLE

Greek Salad$9.99
kalmata olives, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onions, feta, in olive oil and lemon juice topped with oregano
Crest Cafe

8698 Elk Grove Blvd, #2A, Elk Grove

Side Greek Salad$7.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese dressed with house vingarette
Greek Salad$10.50
Fresh romaine lettuce, red cabbage, tomatoes, shredded carrot, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese dressed with house vingarette
SANDWICHES

Sourdough Bread Company - Roseville

781 pleasant grove blvd, roseville

Greek Salad
Chopped Romaine, Ham, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Feta Cheese & Greek Dressing
