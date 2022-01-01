Greek salad in Roseville
Roseville restaurants that serve greek salad
Campelli's Pizza Foothills
7480 Foothills BLVD Suite 100, ROSEVILLE
|Greek Salad
|$9.99
kalmata olives, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onions, feta, in olive oil and lemon juice topped with oregano
Crest Cafe
8698 Elk Grove Blvd, #2A, Elk Grove
|Side Greek Salad
|$7.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese dressed with house vingarette
|Greek Salad
|$10.50
Fresh romaine lettuce, red cabbage, tomatoes, shredded carrot, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese dressed with house vingarette