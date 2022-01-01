Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey mustard chicken in Roseville

Go
Roseville restaurants
Toast

Roseville restaurants that serve honey mustard chicken

Banner pic

 

Garden of Eat'n - Blue Oaks

2000 Blue Oaks Blvd, Suite 110, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ultimate Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich$12.50
More about Garden of Eat'n - Blue Oaks
Banner pic

SALADS

Garden of Eat'n - Galleria

1228 Galleria Blvd, Roseville

Avg 4.7 (5212 reviews)
Takeout
Ultimate Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Garden of Eat'n - Galleria

Browse other tasty dishes in Roseville

Garden Salad

Kale Salad

Nachos

Corn Chowder

Sliders

Pastrami Reuben

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Salmon

Map

More near Roseville to explore

Folsom

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Rocklin

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Granite Bay

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (194 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (806 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston