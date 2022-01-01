Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Kimchi in
Roseville
/
Roseville
/
Kimchi
Roseville restaurants that serve kimchi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Ahipoki CA
3984 Douglas Blvd, Roseville
Avg 4.5
(2993 reviews)
Kimchi
$5.50
More about Ahipoki CA
Fukumi Ramen - Roseville
10271 Fairway Dr #120, Roseville
No reviews yet
Kimchi
$3.50
Spicy fermented cabbage
Kimchi Tofu
$8.50
Cold tofu with light savory sauce topped with kimchi, green onion, and seaweed
More about Fukumi Ramen - Roseville
Browse other tasty dishes in Roseville
Clams
Tarts
Steak Bowls
Shrimp Rolls
Hummus
Honey Chicken
Pepperoni Rolls
Chicken Caesar Salad
More near Roseville to explore
Folsom
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Rocklin
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Loomis
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Carmichael
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Antelope
Avg 3.6
(5 restaurants)
Orangevale
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Granite Bay
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Sonora
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(492 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston