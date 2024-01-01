Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatloaf in Roseville

Go
Roseville restaurants
Toast

Roseville restaurants that serve meatloaf

Item pic

 

Fit Eats - Roseville

1455 Eureka Road, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatloaf 'n' Cheddar Potato Smash (Large)$15.00
(Gluten-Free, Freezable) Flavorful and lean turkey meatloaf, mushroom gravy, and a mash of low-fat cheddar, red potatoes (or russet potatoes based on availability), cauliflower and scallions, served with a side of fresh green beans.
LARGE:
Calories: 442g Protein:34g Carbs: 36g Fats: 18g Fiber:5g Sodium: 515mg PersonalPoints™: 11
Meatloaf 'n' Cheddar Potato Smash (Regular)$12.00
(Gluten-Free, Freezable) Flavorful and lean turkey meatloaf, mushroom gravy, and a mash of low-fat cheddar, red potatoes (or russet potatoes based on availability), cauliflower and scallions, served with a side of fresh green beans.
REGULAR:
Calories: 325g Protein:24g Carbs: 28g Fats: 13g Fiber:4g Sodium: 429mg PersonalPoints™: 8
Turkey Meatloaf (1 Pound)$11.00
(Keto-Friendly, Low-Carb, Freezable) One pound of our yummy baked all-natural lean ground Turkey Meatloaf. (4oz Servings - Serves 4)
(per 4 oz serving) Calories: 242 Protein: 20.5g Carbs: 13g Fats: 12g Fiber: 1.5g Sodium: 358mg PersonalPoints™: 6
More about Fit Eats - Roseville
e9517713-0945-4989-be0d-b3d725278a26 image

 

Q1227

1465 Eureka Road Ste. 100, Roseville

Avg 4.8 (809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meatloaf$28.00
More about Q1227

Browse other tasty dishes in Roseville

Jambalaya

Boneless Wings

Fajitas

Curry

California Rolls

Bean Burritos

French Toast

Bruschetta

Map

More near Roseville to explore

Folsom

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Rocklin

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Granite Bay

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (336 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (213 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (203 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (740 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (287 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1060 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (108 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston