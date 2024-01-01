Meatloaf in Roseville
Fit Eats - Roseville
1455 Eureka Road, Roseville
|Meatloaf 'n' Cheddar Potato Smash (Large)
|$15.00
(Gluten-Free, Freezable) Flavorful and lean turkey meatloaf, mushroom gravy, and a mash of low-fat cheddar, red potatoes (or russet potatoes based on availability), cauliflower and scallions, served with a side of fresh green beans.
LARGE:
Calories: 442g Protein:34g Carbs: 36g Fats: 18g Fiber:5g Sodium: 515mg PersonalPoints™: 11
|Meatloaf 'n' Cheddar Potato Smash (Regular)
|$12.00
(Gluten-Free, Freezable) Flavorful and lean turkey meatloaf, mushroom gravy, and a mash of low-fat cheddar, red potatoes (or russet potatoes based on availability), cauliflower and scallions, served with a side of fresh green beans.
REGULAR:
Calories: 325g Protein:24g Carbs: 28g Fats: 13g Fiber:4g Sodium: 429mg PersonalPoints™: 8
|Turkey Meatloaf (1 Pound)
|$11.00
(Keto-Friendly, Low-Carb, Freezable) One pound of our yummy baked all-natural lean ground Turkey Meatloaf. (4oz Servings - Serves 4)
(per 4 oz serving) Calories: 242 Protein: 20.5g Carbs: 13g Fats: 12g Fiber: 1.5g Sodium: 358mg PersonalPoints™: 6