Quesadillas in Roseville
Roseville restaurants that serve quesadillas
Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen & Distillery
1805 Cirby Way Suite 12, Roseville
|QuesaBirria Quesadilla
|$12.00
The new sensation!!!
8" flour tortilla, melted Oaxaca cheese, with beef. Birria sauce on the side.
|Mushroom Quesadilla
|$12.00
8" flour tortilla, Oaxaca cheese, sautéed cremini mushrooms with lime and cilantro.
|Corn Quesadilla
|$3.50
Freshly made nixtamalized tortilla with Oaxaca cheese.
Zócalo
1182 Roseville Pkwy Ste 110, Roseville
|KID QUESADILLA & CHURRO
A Flour Tortilla filled with Cheese and the option of Chicken or Asada. Includes Black Beans, White Rice, and Dessert-Ice Cream and a Churro.
|HH Quesadilla
|$8.55
Queso cotija crusted flour tortilla, chicken, black bean puree, jack cheese, grilled onions, poblano aioli.
Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant
135 Sunrise Avenue, Roseville
|TG QUESADILLA W/ ASADA
|$13.50
|TG QUESADILLA W/ MEAT
|$11.50
Giant 13' tortilla, filled with cheese and your choice of meat, grilled to perfection. Served with sour cream.
|TG QUESADILLA CHEESE
|$9.50
Giant 13' tortilla, filled with cheese and grilled to perfection. Served with sour cream.