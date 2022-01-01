Quesadillas in Roseville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen & Distillery

1805 Cirby Way Suite 12, Roseville

QuesaBirria Quesadilla$12.00
The new sensation!!!
8" flour tortilla, melted Oaxaca cheese, with beef. Birria sauce on the side.
Mushroom Quesadilla$12.00
8" flour tortilla, Oaxaca cheese, sautéed cremini mushrooms with lime and cilantro.
Corn Quesadilla$3.50
Freshly made nixtamalized tortilla with Oaxaca cheese.
Zócalo

1182 Roseville Pkwy Ste 110, Roseville

KID QUESADILLA & CHURRO
A Flour Tortilla filled with Cheese and the option of Chicken or Asada. Includes Black Beans, White Rice, and Dessert-Ice Cream and a Churro.
HH Quesadilla$8.55
Queso cotija crusted flour tortilla, chicken, black bean puree, jack cheese, grilled onions, poblano aioli.
Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant

135 Sunrise Avenue, Roseville

TG QUESADILLA W/ ASADA$13.50
TG QUESADILLA W/ MEAT$11.50
Giant 13' tortilla, filled with cheese and your choice of meat, grilled to perfection. Served with sour cream.
TG QUESADILLA CHEESE$9.50
Giant 13' tortilla, filled with cheese and grilled to perfection. Served with sour cream.
