Ranch salad in Roseville
Roseville restaurants that serve ranch salad
More about Garden of Eat'n - Blue Oaks
Garden of Eat'n - Blue Oaks
2000 Blue Oaks Blvd, Suite 110, Roseville
|BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad
|$14.00
chopped romaine, grape tomato, corn, red onion, tri-colored tortilla strips, colby jack cheese, lemon-peppered chicken with home-made ranch and bbq drizzle.
More about Garden of Eat'n - Galleria
SALADS
Garden of Eat'n - Galleria
1228 Galleria Blvd, Roseville
|BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad
|$14.00
chopped romaine, grape tomato, organic corn, red onion, tri-colored tortilla strips, shredded colby jack cheese, lemon-peppered chicken, tossed in our home-made ranch, bbq drizzle.