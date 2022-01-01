Rice bowls in Roseville
Garden of Eat'n - Blue Oaks
2000 Blue Oaks Blvd, Suite 110, Roseville
|Baja Steak Rice Bowl
|$15.00
basmati rice, corn, black beans, mixed bell peppers, fresh cilantro, marinated steak,
|Mediterranean Rice Bowl
|$13.00
basmati rice, roasted red pepper hummus, kalamata olives, seasoned English cucumber, grape tomato, red onion, feta crumbles, lemon-peppered chicken, topped with fresh lemon juice.
Garden of Eat'n - Galleria
1228 Galleria Blvd, Roseville
|Baja Steak Rice Bowl
|$15.00
House marinated steak, yellow corn, mixed bell peppers, black beans, white basmati rice, fresh cilantro, topped with Garden’s sweet & zesty green apple pineapple pico de gallo, & smothered in sriracha ranch & our 4-cheese sauce.
|Farmer’s Market Rice Bowl
|$13.00
House-marinated tofu, squash & zucchini medley, watermelon radish, green chickpeas, garbanzo beans, Garden’s organic superfood mix (kohlrabi, brussels sprouts, broccoli, kale, red cabbage, carrots), tri-colored quinoa, white basmati rice, pumpkin seeds, topped with herbs & oil with a side of pita bread.
|Garden Rice Bowl
|$12.50
white basmati rice, superfood slaw, sweet potato, butternut squash, candy-stripe & golden beets, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries topped with balsamic glaze.