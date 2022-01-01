Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Roseville

Roseville restaurants
Roseville restaurants that serve rice bowls

Garden of Eat'n - Blue Oaks

2000 Blue Oaks Blvd, Suite 110, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baja Steak Rice Bowl$15.00
basmati rice, corn, black beans, mixed bell peppers, fresh cilantro, marinated steak,
Mediterranean Rice Bowl$13.00
basmati rice, roasted red pepper hummus, kalamata olives, seasoned English cucumber, grape tomato, red onion, feta crumbles, lemon-peppered chicken, topped with fresh lemon juice.
More about Garden of Eat'n - Blue Oaks
SALADS

Garden of Eat'n - Galleria

1228 Galleria Blvd, Roseville

Avg 4.7 (5212 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Steak Rice Bowl$15.00
House marinated steak, yellow corn, mixed bell peppers, black beans, white basmati rice, fresh cilantro, topped with Garden’s sweet & zesty green apple pineapple pico de gallo, & smothered in sriracha ranch & our 4-cheese sauce.
Farmer’s Market Rice Bowl$13.00
House-marinated tofu, squash & zucchini medley, watermelon radish, green chickpeas, garbanzo beans, Garden’s organic superfood mix (kohlrabi, brussels sprouts, broccoli, kale, red cabbage, carrots), tri-colored quinoa, white basmati rice, pumpkin seeds, topped with herbs & oil with a side of pita bread.
Garden Rice Bowl$12.50
white basmati rice, superfood slaw, sweet potato, butternut squash, candy-stripe & golden beets, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries topped with balsamic glaze.
More about Garden of Eat'n - Galleria

