Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Samosa in
Roseville
/
Roseville
/
Samosa
Roseville restaurants that serve samosa
Mylapore - Roseville
711 Pleasant Grove Blvd , Roseville
No reviews yet
Samosa (3 pcs)
$6.99
More about Mylapore - Roseville
India Oven - Roseville
1186 Roseville Parkway, Roseville
No reviews yet
Vegetable Samosa
$8.95
Deep-fried crisp turnover filled with mildly spiced potatoes and peas
More about India Oven - Roseville
Browse other tasty dishes in Roseville
Avocado Salad
Shrimp Salad
Taco Salad
Brisket
Salmon
Chicago Dogs
Spaghetti
Corn Soup
More near Roseville to explore
Folsom
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Rocklin
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Loomis
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Carmichael
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Antelope
Avg 3.6
(7 restaurants)
Orangevale
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Granite Bay
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(277 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(20 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Sonora
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(638 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(222 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(883 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(79 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston