Shrimp tacos in Roseville

Roseville restaurants
Roseville restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Spicy Shrimp Taco image

 

Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen

1805 Cirby Way Suite 12, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Shrimp Taco$6.50
Sautéed shrimp with garlic, serrano, lime and cilantro on a bed of grilled cheese.
Porky Shrimp Taco$6.50
Shrimp sautéed in the fat rendered from our Chicharrón, bathed in a beer based Cheese sauce and finished off with bacon bits; all sits on a bed of Refried Beans, Smoked Chile Oil, Peanut Chipotle Aioli. Micro Arugula on top. (PEANUT ALLERGEN WARNING)
More about Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen
Brickyard Kitchen & Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brickyard Kitchen & Bar - Roseville

1475 Eureka Rd, Roseville

Avg 3.9 (1709 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
(2) Shrimp Tacos$12.00
More about Brickyard Kitchen & Bar - Roseville

