Shrimp tacos in Roseville
Roseville restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen
Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen
1805 Cirby Way Suite 12, Roseville
|Spicy Shrimp Taco
|$6.50
Sautéed shrimp with garlic, serrano, lime and cilantro on a bed of grilled cheese.
|Porky Shrimp Taco
|$6.50
Shrimp sautéed in the fat rendered from our Chicharrón, bathed in a beer based Cheese sauce and finished off with bacon bits; all sits on a bed of Refried Beans, Smoked Chile Oil, Peanut Chipotle Aioli. Micro Arugula on top. (PEANUT ALLERGEN WARNING)