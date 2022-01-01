Steak salad in Roseville
Roseville restaurants that serve steak salad
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tahoe Joe's
1905 Taylor Road, Roseville
|Steak Salad
|$18.99
Thinly-sliced Joe's Steak tops this hearty salad of baby field greens tossed with light Champagne Vinaigrette, sweet walnuts, tomatoes and Gorgonzola cheese.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
1005 Galleria Blvd, Roseville
|Spicy Buffalo Sandwich
|$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
|Chicken Strips and Fries
|$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
|Caesar Salad
|$8.75
Romaine, rosemary croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
8620 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville
|Blackened Salmon Cobb
|$13.95
Blackened Salmon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, grilled corn, pickled radish, green onion, romaine and spinach with lemon vinaigrette.
|Pesto Chicken
|$10.75
Chargrilled chicken, pesto, smoked provolone, caramelized onions, leaf lettuce, on a ciabatta roll with sun-dried tomato aioli.
|Achiote Chicken Bowl
|$12.50
Chargrilled chicken, red quinoa & black rice, sweet grilled corn, spiced chickpeas, tomatoes, kale, cabbage, pickled radish, and queso fresco, with roasted jalapeno vinaigrette.
Brickyard Kitchen & Bar
1475 Eureka Rd, Roseville
|KIDS Cheeseburger
|$10.00
Served with fries, chips, slaw or veggies.
|Spicy Chicken
|$18.00
Fried chicken thigh tossed in Kansas City hot oil with garlic aioli, cucumber and basil topped with sinner sauce and coleslaw.
|BBQ Burger
|$18.00
Bacon, mild white cheddar, house made BBQ sauce and onion straws.