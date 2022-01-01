Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Roseville

Go
Roseville restaurants
Toast

Roseville restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

 

University of Beer

1516 Euerka Road, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Taco Salad$16.00
Romaine, crispy chicken, shredded cheese, avocado, tortilla chips, tomato, red onion, cilantro, roasted tomato salsa, ranch dressing, side of spicy jalapeno salsa.
More about University of Beer

Browse other tasty dishes in Roseville

Tarts

Sweet Potato Fries

Honey Chicken

Blt Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Chicken Rolls

Nachos

Map

More near Roseville to explore

Folsom

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Rocklin

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Granite Bay

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston