Tacos in Roseville

Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen & Distillery
1805 Cirby Way Suite 12, Roseville
|Spicy Shrimp Taco
|$6.00
Sautéed shrimp with garlic, serrano, lime and cilantro on a bed of grilled cheese.
|Al Pastor Taco
|$6.00
Slowly roasted Pork Shoulder, marinated in our traditional Al Pastor adobo, roasted Pineapple, Salsa Verde, Diced White Onion. Micro Cilantro on top, lime on the side.
|Combination Taco
|$6.50
Shrimp Mazatlán-Style, Rajas con Queso, Chicharrón, Micro Cilantro and Toasted Sesame Seed/Chile Oil, Peanut Chipotle Aioli, on a bed of Grilled Oaxaca Cheese. Micro Cilantro on top. (PEANUT ALLERGEN WARNING)
University of Beer
1516 Euerka Road, Roseville
|Mango Habanero Fish Tacos
|$17.50
Beer-battered cod, Mango Habanero Sauce, coleslaw, pickled red onion, cilantro, corn tortilla. With a side of chips & Roasted Tomato Salsa.
Zócalo
1182 Roseville Pkwy Ste 110, Roseville
|2 for $25 Taco Tuesday
|$25.00
Tacos for 2 with your choice of protein, Pico de Gallo, Morita Salsa, Limes and our blended corn/flour House Tortillas. Includes margaritas for 2! (21+ ID required).
|Enchiladas
|$14.50
Mix & Match up to 3 sauce options, garnished with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
*Mole Sauce Contains Peanuts*
|CHIPS & SALSA
|$3.00
Tortilla Chips with Salsa Mesa and Black Bean Dip.
Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant
135 Sunrise Avenue, Roseville
|TG TOSTADA
|$10.50
Deep fried corn tortilla, topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and topped with house made guacamole.
|TG FAJITAS FOR ONE
|$19.50
Your choice of meat, with bell peppers and onions, comes with beans and rice, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, house made guacamole, and your choice flour or corn tortillas.
|2 PACK ALA CARTE CRUNCHY TACOS
|$9.50
2 House made crunchy tacos filled with your choice of meat, lettuce and cheese.