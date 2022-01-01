Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Roseville

Roseville restaurants
Roseville restaurants that serve tarts

The Monk's Cellar image

FRENCH FRIES

The Monk's Cellar

240 Vernon St, Roseville

Avg 4.1 (1162 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Porter Pretzel Tart$8.00
CHOCOLATE TART W/ PRETZEL CRUMB CRUST.
More about The Monk's Cellar
Item pic

 

Q1227 Restaurant

1465 Eureka Road Ste. 100, Roseville

Avg 4.8 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Tart$18.00
More about Q1227 Restaurant

