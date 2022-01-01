Tuna salad in Roseville
Roseville restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about 08 Beach Hut Deli
SALADS • SANDWICHES
08 Beach Hut Deli
7456 Foothills BLVD, Roseville
|Tuna Salad
|$9.95
Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal
More about 03 Beach Hut Deli
03 Beach Hut Deli
1490 Eureka Road, #160, Roseville
|Tuna Salad
|$9.95
Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal
More about Garden of Eat'n
SALADS
Garden of Eat'n
1228 Galleria Blvd, Roseville
|Ahi Tuna Salad
|$14.00
mixed greens, carrots, edamame, watermelon radishes, mixed bell peppers, kohlrabi slaw mix, seasoned cucumber, ahi tuna with cucumber wasabi dressing
More about Sourdough Bread Company - Roseville
SANDWICHES
Sourdough Bread Company - Roseville
781 pleasant grove blvd, roseville
|#11. Tuna Salad
Albacore Tuna