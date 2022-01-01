Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Roseville

Roseville restaurants
Toast

Roseville restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

08 Beach Hut Deli

7456 Foothills BLVD, Roseville

Avg 4.7 (1820 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad$9.95
Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal
More about 08 Beach Hut Deli
Item pic

 

03 Beach Hut Deli

1490 Eureka Road, #160, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad$9.95
Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal
More about 03 Beach Hut Deli
Garden of Eat'n image

SALADS

Garden of Eat'n

1228 Galleria Blvd, Roseville

Avg 4.7 (5212 reviews)
Takeout
Ahi Tuna Salad$14.00
mixed greens, carrots, edamame, watermelon radishes, mixed bell peppers, kohlrabi slaw mix, seasoned cucumber, ahi tuna with cucumber wasabi dressing
More about Garden of Eat'n
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Sourdough Bread Company - Roseville

781 pleasant grove blvd, roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#11. Tuna Salad
Albacore Tuna
More about Sourdough Bread Company - Roseville
Restaurant banner

 

Timmy Ginger’s Sandwich Shop

7451 Foothills Blvd, Suite 190, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad$10.00
More about Timmy Ginger’s Sandwich Shop

