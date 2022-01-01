Chicken tenders in Roseville
Roseville restaurants that serve chicken tenders
11/11 Burgers & Fries
18125 East 10 Mile Road, Roseville
|3 Hand Battered Chicken Tenders
|$5.99
Three (3) Hand-Battered Chicken Tenders With Your Choice of Dipping Sauce
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Snob
31503 Gratiot Ave, Roseville
|3pc Beyond Chicken Tenders Meal Deal
|$8.99
Includes 3 plant-based chicken tenders, a side of fries OR veggies & a 22oz Pepsi fountain drink.
|7pc Beyond Chicken Tenders
|$13.79
Beyond Chicken Tenders are made of simple, plant-based ingredients with no GMOs, cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones, and yes, they're delicious!
|9pc Beyond Chicken Tenders
|$17.49
Beyond Chicken Tenders are made of simple, plant-based ingredients with no GMOs, cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones, and yes, they're delicious!