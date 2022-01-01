Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Roseville

Go
Roseville restaurants
Toast

Roseville restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

11/11 Burgers & Fries

18125 East 10 Mile Road, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Hand Battered Chicken Tenders$5.99
Three (3) Hand-Battered Chicken Tenders With Your Choice of Dipping Sauce
More about 11/11 Burgers & Fries
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

31503 Gratiot Ave, Roseville

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
3pc Beyond Chicken Tenders Meal Deal$8.99
Includes 3 plant-based chicken tenders, a side of fries OR veggies & a 22oz Pepsi fountain drink.
7pc Beyond Chicken Tenders$13.79
Beyond Chicken Tenders are made of simple, plant-based ingredients with no GMOs, cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones, and yes, they're delicious!
9pc Beyond Chicken Tenders$17.49
Beyond Chicken Tenders are made of simple, plant-based ingredients with no GMOs, cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones, and yes, they're delicious!
More about Wing Snob

Browse other tasty dishes in Roseville

Mac And Cheese

Oreo Cheesecake

Garlic Parmesan

Cheesecake

Chili

Map

More near Roseville to explore

Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Saint Clair Shores

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Harper Woods

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (858 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1341 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston