Garlic parmesan in Roseville

Roseville restaurants
Roseville restaurants that serve garlic parmesan

Detroit Wing Company image

 

Detroit Wing Company

31831 Gratiot Ave, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Parmesan Side
More about Detroit Wing Company
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

31503 Gratiot Ave, Roseville

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
X-Garlic Parmesan$0.89
A garlic butter base sauce sprinkled with fresh parmesan cheese.
More about Wing Snob

