Rosharon restaurants you'll love

Rosharon restaurants
  • Rosharon

Must-try Rosharon restaurants

Cafe Sol - Meridiana, Oasis Village

4003 Meridiana Parkway, Iowa Colony

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CRISPY RIB PLATTER$16.00
Half rack of our tender and crispy pork ribs coated in a sweet and lightly spiced orange glaze. Served with fries, coleslaw, and Hawaiian roll.
OASIS BURGER$12.00
Toasted bun with a thick all beef patty with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, bacon and cheddar cheese
KIDS MEAL PIZZA
Choose between cheese or pepperoni!
More about Cafe Sol - Meridiana, Oasis Village
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Space City Birria Tacos and More - 415 Milam

415 Milam St, Houston

Avg 4 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
2 Quesabirrias W/Consomé$6.99
Corn tortillas, chopped beef, melted Oaxaca cheese, served with consome, cilantro, chopped onions, and a lime wedge
Agua Fresca$3.99
We make different and fresh Aguas Frescas daily. Jamaica, Pineapple, Cantaloupe, Horchata, Cucumber lime, to name a few. Call for details.
Elote$6.00
It’s Corn!
More about Space City Birria Tacos and More - 415 Milam
Waterstone Ranch - 14614 CR 820

14614 CR 820, Rosharon

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Waterstone Ranch - 14614 CR 820

