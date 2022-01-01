Go
Toast

Rosie O'Grady's

Proudly serving the Ferndale Community for nearly 50 years!

279 W Nine Mile Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

2 oz Ranch$0.50
The Italian$8.00
cheese, salami, ham, pepperoni, banana peppers, red onion, tomatoes, lettuce, italian dressing
Buffalo Tender Wrap$11.00
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in housemade buffalo sauce and wrapped in flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing. Served with Fries.
Chicken Tenders and Fries$14.00
8 chicken Tenders served with Crisp french fries and choice of dipping sauce
Rosie's Chicken Tenders$8.00
Hand Breaded and made to order.
Rosie's Best Burger$12.00
Half Pound Burger served on a brioche bun with LTO and pickle. Fries on the side.
Single Cheeseburger$9.50
6 oz patty served on a Brioche bun with you Choice of Cheese. Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Grilled Onions, Ketchup and Mustard.
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$7.00
6 Served with Ranch dressing
Side French Fries$3.00
Small Pizza 12"$9.50
12” 6 Slices
Toppings $1.25
Xtra Cheese/Feta $1.75
See full menu

Location

279 W Nine Mile Rd

Ferndale MI

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Inyo Restaurant and Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Fly Trap

No reviews yet

The Fly Trap: a finer diner featuring our full menu served all hours Tuesday through Friday and Breakfast only on Saturdays! 16 years of classed up diner food now served with booze and online ordering... look at us adapt! Dine in or carry-out. Open 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

One Eyed Betty's

No reviews yet

Kramer Restaurant Group is Uniting the talented men and women of One-Eyed Betty's, Pop's For Italian & Rosie O'Grady's to help navigate through this uncertain time.

CORNER grill, bar + game room

No reviews yet

Welcome to the CORNER grill, bar & gameroom: a comfort driven atmosphere composed of classic American cuisine, craft cocktails, wine by the glass or bottle, a Michigan-centric beer list, our exceedingly personable staff and enough board games to keep you playing for a lifetime. Whether you’re looking for an intimate one on one or planning to entertain the entire crew, the CORNER definitely has you covered.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston