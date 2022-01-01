Rosie's Bar & Grill
Come and relax, to see and be seen!
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
2449 Wilton Dr • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2449 Wilton Dr
Wilton Manors FL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Holy Mackerel Brewery & Danny's BBQ
Come on in and enjoy some delicious BBQ and Beers!
Spencer's Corner Bar
Bar & Restaurant
La Mexicana Taco Bar
Mexican Food, Vegan and vegetarian options, Pet friendly !!! Outside space , Dine in :) Come in and enjoy!
Sushi Song
SUSHI SONG
Phenomenal Sushi Bar