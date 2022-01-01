Go
Toast

Rosie's BBQ & Grillery

Come in and enjoy!

8930 Corbin Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST$7.00
BABYBACK RIBS
BEEF BACK RIBS
TRI-TIP
BONE IN CHICKEN
MASHED POTATOES
BAKED BEANS
MAC & CHEESE
PRIME BRISKET
GARLIC ROLL
See full menu

Location

8930 Corbin Avenue

Northridge CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mint Juicery - Northridge

No reviews yet

Your body is your temple.
Keep it pure and clean
for the soul to reside in!
-B. K. S Iyengar

0034 - Northridge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Maxwell Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Akafuji Sushi

No reviews yet

Great for a healthy takeout and pick up on the GO!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston