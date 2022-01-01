Go
Toast

Rosie's Cafe

Come on in and enjoy!

819 Bankhead Highway

No reviews yet

Location

819 Bankhead Highway

Carrollton GA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chips Burger Bar

No reviews yet

Craft Burgers, Sides, and Milkshakes

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

No reviews yet

Street Food. Real Food.

Plates on the Square & Uncorked

No reviews yet

Plates on the Square has been serving Carrollton and the West Georgia region since 2008. The menu is large and wide-ranging, capable of accommodating just about any taste or occasion. However, we never allow diversity to compromise our quality. If it is on our menu, it is because we feel it is the best around.
We are grateful for your patronage and welcome any feedback. Enjoy!

La Chiquita Authentic Mexican Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston