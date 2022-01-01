Go
Rosie's Coffee Bar and Bakery

Come in and enjoy! Our mission is to leave the world a little sweeter than we found it!

4604 Monona Dr • $

Avg 4.4 (639 reviews)

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
Your choice of sausage, ham or bacon with folded egg and cheddar cheese served on an Everything bagel
Spinach & Feta Scrambler$11.99
3 Eggs Scrambled with Spinach, onions and Feta Cheese Served with Choice of Side
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
Grilled Chicken with Craisins, Onion, Celery, mayonnaise based dressing with season blend on a croissant served with choice of side
Mocha$3.00
Espresso, homemade Chocolate sauce, steamed whole milk
Rosie's Scrambler$11.99
3 Eggs scrambled, Onions, cheddar Cheese, your choice of Meat and side. Served with Toast or a homemade biscuit
Breakfast Sandwich$6.49
Your choice of sausage, bacon or ham with folded egg and cheddar cheese served on sour dough toast, wheat toast,a biscuit or croissant
Buttermilk Biscuit With Homemade Strawberry Jam$1.99
Breakfast Burrito$11.99
Your choice of ham, chorizo ,bacon or sausage with eggs and cheddar cheese scrambled in a tortilla, with choice of side served with a fresh biscuit and our signature strawberry preserves and salsa and sour cream on the side
Flavor of the Week Roll$9.50
Made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls with a fun and unique flavor every week! Please select your flavor and pick up day, and write in your pick-up time in the Special Instructions box below.
Cinnamon rolls are only available for pickup Friday-Sunday.
Cinnamon Roll$6.50
Our classic made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls with fresh rolled dough and cinnamon filling! Please select your pick up date and write in your pick-up time in the Special Instructions box below.
Cinnamon rolls are only available for pickup Friday-Sunday.
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4604 Monona Dr

Madison WI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
