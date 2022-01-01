Rosie's Coffee Bar and Bakery
Come in and enjoy! Our mission is to leave the world a little sweeter than we found it!
SANDWICHES
4604 Monona Dr • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4604 Monona Dr
Madison WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Crema Cafe
Crema Cafe serves breakfast and lunch featuring thoughtfully sourced ingredients in a casual atmosphere. Espresso menu, bakery, carry out, catering available.
Buck and Honey's
Contemporary American Cuisine
Forage Kitchen Monona
Healthy, fast casual restaurant that started in 2015 on State Street.