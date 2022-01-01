Go
Rosie's

7th offers classic breakfast & lunch
sometimes with a NY attitude, Mon-Fri
Rosie’s is a pop-up concept offering a feel-good Southern style breakfast with Italian nuances on Sat & Sun

1951 NW 7th Ave, Unit 190

Popular Items

2 Eggs$4.00
Anyway you'd like
-soft scramble gets whipped with cheddar
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Seasonal Lemonade$6.00
Cheese Danish$4.00
Waffle$7.00
vanilla spiced waffles + brown butter maple
Buttermilk Biscuit$5.00
a single, large buttermilk biscuit. Served with apricot-lemon jam & brown-butter maple
Location

1951 NW 7th Ave, Unit 190

Miami FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
7th Cafe

Groovin' Bean

RC&K 3

Las Rosas

no frills, cozy dive bar

