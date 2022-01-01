Rosie's
7th offers classic breakfast & lunch
sometimes with a NY attitude, Mon-Fri
Rosie’s is a pop-up concept offering a feel-good Southern style breakfast with Italian nuances on Sat & Sun
1951 NW 7th Ave, Unit 190
Popular Items
Location
1951 NW 7th Ave, Unit 190
Miami FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
7th Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Groovin' Bean
Come in and enjoy!
RC&K 3
Come in and enjoy!
Las Rosas
no frills, cozy dive bar