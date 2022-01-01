Rosina's
Rosina's serves handmade pasta, crispy pizzas and Italian appetizers in a lively atmosphere. The bar features specialty cocktails prepared by expert bartenders.
230 Mill Street
Popular Items
Location
230 Mill Street
Greenwich CT
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.
Villa rustica trattoria
Come in and enjoy!
Fortina Rye Ridge
straightforward italian cooked in wood-fired ovens
50 Purchase Street
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.