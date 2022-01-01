Go
Rosina's

Rosina's serves handmade pasta, crispy pizzas and Italian appetizers in a lively atmosphere. The bar features specialty cocktails prepared by expert bartenders.

230 Mill Street

Popular Items

GNOCCHI$18.00
marinara, Calabrian chili, parmesan, basil
BUCATINI$17.00
cacio e pepe
CHICKEN SCARP$29.00
hot peppers, sweet sausage, crispy potato
MEATBALLS$19.00
beef, pork, veal, marinara, parmesan
MARGHERITA PIE$17.00
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil
ARUGULA SALAD$17.00
candied hazelnuts, pecorino, lemon vinaigrette
PAPPARDELLE$23.00
bolognese, parmesan, pecorino
BROCCOLINI$14.00
Calabrian chili, garlic, lemon
SAUSAGE PIE$20.00
marinara, fresh mozzarella, basil
CHICKEN CUTLET$16.00
house breading, parmesan, lemon
Location

Greenwich CT

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
