Go
Toast
  • /
  • Mesa
  • /
  • Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa

Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa

Mama Rosa spent several years working for other restaurants. With five children to provide for, days off were spent with her children picking cotton in the fields in Mesa, Tempe and Chandler. Her oldest son, Narcizo (Chicho), working by her side would often hold out his arm and say, "Someday, Mama, there will be a restaurant with Rosita's name on it." At Rosita's, she could proudly use her old family recipes, lovingly created and made with the finest ingredients.
That day finally came. In 1963, Rosa opened the doors to Rosita's on 5th & Beck in Tempe. The family pooled their resources to help, and on opening night, her first customers dined at a total of four tables, one of which was her own dinette set. However, it still had the most important ingredient - love.
After four generations of Keeme's, and many second and third generation members of employees' families, the tables may have changed, but Rosita's still serves "THE BEST AUTHENTIC MEXICAN FOOD IN THE VALLEY"

FRENCH FRIES

2023 w Guadalupe rd • $$

Avg 4.1 (599 reviews)

Popular Items

Bag Of Chips
Crispy Corn Chips
8. Original Burro Dinner$14.95
Select from our Original Fillings. Served with rice and beans
Mexican Flag Plate$14.50
Three enchiladas; cheese with red sauce, chicken with green sauce, and spinach with white sauce & sour cream. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans. *NO SUBSTITUTIONS*
Hot Sauce
Rosita's World Famous Hot Sauce
Salsa
Rosita's Table Salsa
Taco$5.99
Hard shell beef or chicken taco garnished with lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomatoes.
Chimichanga Dinner
Our Chimichangas are delicate and crisp. Choose your filling, we'll roll it in a flour tortilla, deep fry it & top it with sour cream and guacamole. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
Cheese Crisp$7.95
A crispy baked flour tortilla covered with cheddar cheese and baked until the cheese is melted.
Enchilada$5.99
Cheese, Spinach, Chicken, or Beef enchilada with your choice of sauce.
2. (B) Two Items with Two Sides$15.25
Create your own combo by combining two items and two sides of your choice.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

2023 w Guadalupe rd

Mesa AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Over Easy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Badlands Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

In the parking lot next to the Hilton

Thai Chili 2 Go

No reviews yet

Thai hungry?

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston