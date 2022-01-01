Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe

Go
Mama Rosa spent several years working for other restaurants. With five children to provide for, days off were spent with her children picking cotton in the fields in Mesa, Tempe and Chandler. Her oldest son, Narcizo (Chicho), working by her side would often hold out his arm and say, "Someday, Mama, there will be a restaurant with Rosita's name on it." At Rosita's, she could proudly use her old family recipes, lovingly created and made with the finest ingredients.

Popular Items

2. (B) Two Items with Two Sides$15.25
Create your own combo by combining two items and two sides of your choice.
2. (A) Two Items with One Side$13.50
Create your own combo by combining two items and one side of your choice.
32. (B) Two Items with Two Sides$11.99
Create your own lunch by combining two items and two sides of your choice.
Bag Of Chips
Crispy Corn Chips
Hot Sauce
Rosita's World Famous Hot Sauce
Original Burro$9.95
Your choice of original filling wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Salsa
Rosita's Table Salsa
Original Chimi$12.95
Your choice of original filling wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried, and topped with sour cream and guacamole.
Chimichanga Dinner
Our Chimichangas are delicate and crisp. Choose your filling, we'll roll it in a flour tortilla, deep fry it & top it with sour cream and guacamole. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
Supreme Burrito
Your choice of original or specialty filling mixed with rice & beans, cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, & guacamole.
Location

960 W University dr.

Tempe AZ

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
