Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe

Mama Rosa spent several years working for other restaurants. With five children to provide for, days off were spent with her children picking cotton in the fields in Mesa, Tempe and Chandler. Her oldest son, Narcizo (Chicho), working by her side would often hold out his arm and say, "Someday, Mama, there will be a restaurant with Rosita's name on it." At Rosita's, she could proudly use her old family recipes, lovingly created and made with the finest ingredients.



960 W University dr.