Rosita’s Southwest Mexican

Authentic New Mexican recipes passed down since 1963

8050 N Federal Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Menudo To-Go
Burger Deluxe$12.50
1/3 pound premium ground beef patty, fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and crispy fries.
Guacamole Salad$8.00
Fresh, made to order corn tortilla rounds with fresh avocados, onions and tomatoes
Coca-Cola of Mexico
COMBO
Can't decide? Create a combination.
Sandwich Italiano Sausage$14.50
The best of both worlds! A toasted 7” bun filled with Italian sausage patty, melted mozzarella cheese, grilled chili strip and onions. Served with marinara sauce and fries.
Green Salad$9.50
Green salad greens, tomato, cheese with steak and chicken as an option.
Queso Dip$6.50
Hot and spicy queso, served with fresh made to order corn tortilla rounds.
Relleno Plate
Delicious crispy rellenos smothered with New Mexican green chili.
Costillas$16.00
Serving of delicious St Louis style ribs marinated in a unique New Mex Chile sauce and two tortillas.
8050 N Federal Blvd

Westminster CO

Sunday6:45 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:45 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 11:59 pm
