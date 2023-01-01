Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Roslindale

Roslindale restaurants
Roslindale restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Arboretum Pizza Grill - 4025 Washington Street

4025 Washington Street, Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (542 reviews)
Takeout
Combo Dinner/ 4 Pcs Buffalo WIngs & 4 Pcs Buffalo Tenders$17.99
Includes 4 Pcs Buffalo Wings & 4 Pcs Buffalo Tenders
All Dinners are served with French Fries or Rice & Salad or Coleslaw
Fresh Unbreaded Buffalo Wing Dinner$0.00
All Dinners are served with French Fries or Rice & Salad or Coleslaw
Buffalo Wings$0.00
Comes with Blue Cheese
More about Arboretum Pizza Grill - 4025 Washington Street
Main pic

 

I Love Nick's -

4590 Washington Street Roslindale, 02131, Roslindale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
7 Buffalo Wings$11.50
More about I Love Nick's -

