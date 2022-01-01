Caesar salad in Roslindale
Roslindale restaurants that serve caesar salad
Harry's All American Breakfast
1420 Centre St, Boston
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$11.65
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Arboretum Pizza Grill
4025 Washington Street, Roslindale
|Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Served with 1 dressing of choice & pita bread
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Includes croutons & parmesan cheese
Served with 1 dressing of choice & pita bread
The Square Root
2 Corinth St., Roslindale
|Caesar Salad
|$7.48
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing