Caesar salad in Roslindale

Roslindale restaurants
Roslindale restaurants that serve caesar salad

Harry's All American Breakfast image

 

Harry's All American Breakfast

1420 Centre St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$11.65
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons
More about Harry's All American Breakfast
Arboretum Pizza Grill image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Arboretum Pizza Grill

4025 Washington Street, Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (542 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Served with 1 dressing of choice & pita bread
Caesar Salad$9.00
Includes croutons & parmesan cheese
Served with 1 dressing of choice & pita bread
More about Arboretum Pizza Grill
The Square Root image

 

The Square Root

2 Corinth St., Roslindale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$7.48
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
More about The Square Root
Online Ordering image

 

Online Ordering

3867 Washington Street, Roslindale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$6.75
More about Online Ordering

