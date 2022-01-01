Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Roslindale

Roslindale restaurants
Roslindale restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Harry's All American Breakfast

1420 Centre St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$11.65
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.75
Cranberry, Walnut and Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad Club$12.35
Exodus Bagels image

 

Exodus Bagels

2 McCraw Street, Roslindale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
8oz Chicken Salad$8.00
Poached chicken meat pulled into hunks and mixed with red onion, celery, lemon juice, herbs and mayo.
*Contains cream
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Arboretum Pizza Grill

4025 Washington Street, Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (542 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Crispy Chicken Garden Salad$13.00
Served with 1 dressing of choice & pita bread
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Served with 1 dressing of choice & pita bread
Grilled Chicken Garden Salad$13.00
Served with 1 dressing of choice & pita bread
Shanti image

 

Shanti

4197 Washington St, Roslindale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tikka Salad$7.95
Strips of barbecued chicken breast served over spring mixed, red onions,carrot and cucumber . Served with house dressing . ( GF )
The Square Root image

 

The Square Root

2 Corinth St., Roslindale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.48
Lettuce, Tomato.
Made with Rock Cornish chickens, which are raised humanely by Amish and Mennonite farmers, with no antibiotics or hormones, on an all-vegetarian diet of non-GMO grains. Breast meat only
Online Ordering image

 

Online Ordering

3867 Washington Street, Roslindale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$6.75
Restaurant banner

 

La Taqueria - Roslindale

636 Hyde Park Ave, Roslindale

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$11.49
CHICKEN TINGA SALAD$11.49
