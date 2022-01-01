Chicken salad in Roslindale
Roslindale restaurants that serve chicken salad
Harry's All American Breakfast
1420 Centre St, Boston
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$11.65
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons
|Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.75
Cranberry, Walnut and Chicken Salad
|Chicken Salad Club
|$12.35
Exodus Bagels
2 McCraw Street, Roslindale
|8oz Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Poached chicken meat pulled into hunks and mixed with red onion, celery, lemon juice, herbs and mayo.
*Contains cream
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Arboretum Pizza Grill
4025 Washington Street, Roslindale
|Fresh Crispy Chicken Garden Salad
|$13.00
Served with 1 dressing of choice & pita bread
|Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Served with 1 dressing of choice & pita bread
|Grilled Chicken Garden Salad
|$13.00
Served with 1 dressing of choice & pita bread
Shanti
4197 Washington St, Roslindale
|Chicken Tikka Salad
|$7.95
Strips of barbecued chicken breast served over spring mixed, red onions,carrot and cucumber . Served with house dressing . ( GF )
The Square Root
2 Corinth St., Roslindale
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.48
Lettuce, Tomato.
Made with Rock Cornish chickens, which are raised humanely by Amish and Mennonite farmers, with no antibiotics or hormones, on an all-vegetarian diet of non-GMO grains. Breast meat only
Online Ordering
3867 Washington Street, Roslindale
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$6.75