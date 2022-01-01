Cookies in Roslindale
Roslindale restaurants that serve cookies
PS Gourmet Coffee
4252 Washington Street, Roslindale
|Butter Cookie 1 Lb
|$8.60
Exodus Bagels
2 McCraw Street, Roslindale
|Black & White Cookie
|$3.00
Colin's back with his delicious take on a bakery classic. The Black and White cookie is only available on Thursdays and Fridays.
|Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookie (v)
|$2.75
Yeah, it’s vegan. And it’s delicious.
Arboretum Pizza Grill
4025 Washington Street, Roslindale
|Daisy's Chocolate Chip Supreme Cookie
|$2.00
6inch