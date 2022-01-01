Fajitas in Roslindale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roslindale restaurants that serve fajitas

Arboretum Pizza Grill image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Arboretum Pizza Grill

4025 Washington Street, Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (542 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Fajita & Cheese Quesadilla$11.00
Served with a choice of salsa, sour cream, marinara sauce, or blue cheese
More about Arboretum Pizza Grill
Restaurant banner

 

La Taqueria - Roslindale

636 Hyde Park Ave, Roslindale

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN FAJITAS$15.99
Grilled pepers and onions served with lettuce ,pico de Gallo,cheese,flour tortillas, rice and beans
STEAK + SHRIMP FAJITAS$19.99
CHICKEN AND STEAK FAJITAS$17.99
Grilled pepers and onions served with lettuce ,pico de Gallo,cheese,flour tortillas, rice and beans
More about La Taqueria - Roslindale

