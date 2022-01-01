French fries in Roslindale
Roslindale restaurants that serve french fries
More about Harry's All American Breakfast
Harry's All American Breakfast
1420 Centre St, Boston
|French Fries
|$4.55
More about Las Palmas Restaurant & Catering
SMOOTHIES • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Las Palmas Restaurant & Catering
4337 Washington St, Roslindale
|French Fries
|$3.00
Lightly salted crispy french fries
More about Arboretum Pizza Grill
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Arboretum Pizza Grill
4025 Washington Street, Roslindale
|French Fries