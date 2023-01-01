Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Roslindale

Roslindale restaurants
Roslindale restaurants that serve greek salad

HARRY'S ALL AMERICAN BREAKFAST

1420 Centre St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Greek Salad$11.35
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives, Feta Cheese & Greek Dressing
More about HARRY'S ALL AMERICAN BREAKFAST
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Arboretum Pizza Grill - 4025 Washington Street

4025 Washington Street, Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (542 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Grilled Chicken Salad with Feta Cheese$14.99
Comes with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, pepperoncini, black olives, carrot, and feta cheese.
Served with 1 dressing of choice & pita bread
Greek Salad$10.99
Comes with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, pepperoncini, black olives, carrot, and feta cheese.
Served with 1 dressing of choice on the side & 1 pita bread
More about Arboretum Pizza Grill - 4025 Washington Street
Main pic

 

I Love Nick's -

4590 Washington Street Roslindale, 02131, Roslindale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$11.95
More about I Love Nick's -

