Greek salad in Roslindale
Roslindale restaurants that serve greek salad
More about HARRY'S ALL AMERICAN BREAKFAST
HARRY'S ALL AMERICAN BREAKFAST
1420 Centre St, Boston
|Chopped Greek Salad
|$11.35
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives, Feta Cheese & Greek Dressing
More about Arboretum Pizza Grill - 4025 Washington Street
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Arboretum Pizza Grill - 4025 Washington Street
4025 Washington Street, Roslindale
|Greek Grilled Chicken Salad with Feta Cheese
|$14.99
Comes with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, pepperoncini, black olives, carrot, and feta cheese.
Served with 1 dressing of choice & pita bread
|Greek Salad
|$10.99
Comes with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, pepperoncini, black olives, carrot, and feta cheese.
Served with 1 dressing of choice on the side & 1 pita bread