Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Leche cake in Roslindale

Go
Roslindale restaurants
Toast

Roslindale restaurants that serve leche cake

Consumer pic

 

Chilacates - Washington St - Roslindale

4257 Washington St, Roslindale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TRES LECHES CAKE$4.00
More about Chilacates - Washington St - Roslindale
Restaurant banner

 

La Taqueria - Roslindale - 636 Hyde Park Ave

636 Hyde Park Ave, Roslindale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Guava Tres Leche Cake$5.99
More about La Taqueria - Roslindale - 636 Hyde Park Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Roslindale

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Veggie Quesadillas

Chicken Soup

Fish Tacos

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Fried Steaks

Turkey Clubs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Roslindale to explore

Roslindale

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Roslindale to explore

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Dedham

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Newton Center

No reviews yet

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (14 restaurants)

Milton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (730 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (415 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1362 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1269 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (589 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (766 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston