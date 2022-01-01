Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Roslindale

Roslindale restaurants
Roslindale restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Harry's All American Breakfast

1420 Centre St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Monterey Jack's Cheese, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Pepper
More about Harry's All American Breakfast
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Arboretum Pizza Grill

4025 Washington Street, Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (542 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
Served with a choice of salsa, sour cream, marinara sauce, or blue cheese
Grilled Chicken Stir Fry Quesadilla$12.00
Served with a choice of salsa, sour cream, marinara sauce, or blue cheese
Steak Tips & Cheese Quesadilla$11.00
Served with a choice of salsa, sour cream, marinara sauce, or blue cheese
More about Arboretum Pizza Grill
Item pic

 

The Square Root

2 Corinth St., Roslindale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Chicken Quesadilla$11.21
With cheddar cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
More about The Square Root
Restaurant banner

 

La Taqueria - Roslindale

636 Hyde Park Ave, Roslindale

No reviews yet
Takeout
AL PASTOR QUESADILLA$9.99
Kids Chicken Quesadilla$7.49
KIDS QUESADILLA$6.49
Flour tortilla, melted jack cheese with fries.add .99 chicken
More about La Taqueria - Roslindale

