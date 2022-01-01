Quesadillas in Roslindale
Roslindale restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Harry's All American Breakfast
Harry's All American Breakfast
1420 Centre St, Boston
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Monterey Jack's Cheese, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Pepper
More about Arboretum Pizza Grill
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Arboretum Pizza Grill
4025 Washington Street, Roslindale
|Grilled Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
|$10.00
Served with a choice of salsa, sour cream, marinara sauce, or blue cheese
|Grilled Chicken Stir Fry Quesadilla
|$12.00
Served with a choice of salsa, sour cream, marinara sauce, or blue cheese
|Steak Tips & Cheese Quesadilla
|$11.00
Served with a choice of salsa, sour cream, marinara sauce, or blue cheese
More about The Square Root
The Square Root
2 Corinth St., Roslindale
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.00
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.21
With cheddar cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo