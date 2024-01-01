Steak quesadillas in Roslindale
Roslindale restaurants that serve steak quesadillas
More about Arboretum Pizza Grill - 4025 Washington Street
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Arboretum Pizza Grill - 4025 Washington Street
4025 Washington Street, Roslindale
|Steak & Cheese Quesadilla
|$14.99
Served with a choice of salsa, sour cream, marinara sauce, or blue cheese
|Steak Super Combo & Cheese Quesadilla
|$14.99
Served with a choice of salsa, sour cream, marinara sauce, or blue cheese