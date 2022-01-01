Turkey clubs in Roslindale
Roslindale restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Harry's All American Breakfast
1420 Centre St, Boston
|Turkey Club
|$12.35
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Arboretum Pizza Grill
4025 Washington Street, Roslindale
|Turkey Club Sandwiches
|$8.00
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Bacon
The Square Root
2 Corinth St., Roslindale
|Turkey Sandwich
|$7.71
Lettuce and Tomato.
Fully cooked and ready-to-eat, we think our tender and juicy all-natural, hickory smoked, boneless turkey breast is the best tasting you'll find. Our smoked turkey breast has no nitrites, no antibiotics, no hormones, no artificial ingredients, no preservatives, no colorings, no liquid smoke, and no artificial flavors.
|Turkey Club
|$8.64
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.
