Turkey clubs in Roslindale

Roslindale restaurants
Roslindale restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Harry's All American Breakfast image

 

Harry's All American Breakfast

1420 Centre St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$12.35
Arboretum Pizza Grill image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Arboretum Pizza Grill

4025 Washington Street, Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (542 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club Sandwiches$8.00
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Bacon
The Square Root image

 

The Square Root

2 Corinth St., Roslindale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$7.71
Lettuce and Tomato.
Fully cooked and ready-to-eat, we think our tender and juicy all-natural, hickory smoked, boneless turkey breast is the best tasting you'll find. Our smoked turkey breast has no nitrites, no antibiotics, no hormones, no artificial ingredients, no preservatives, no colorings, no liquid smoke, and no artificial flavors.
Turkey Club$8.64
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.
Fully cooked and ready-to-eat, we think our tender and juicy all-natural, hickory smoked, boneless turkey breast is the best tasting you'll find. Our smoked turkey breast has no nitrites, no antibiotics, no hormones, no artificial ingredients, no preservatives, no colorings, no liquid smoke, and no artificial flavors.
