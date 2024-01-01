Veggie salad in Roslindale
More about Chilacates - Washington St - Roslindale
Chilacates - Washington St - Roslindale
4257 Washington St, Roslindale
|VEGGIES TACO SALAD
|$11.49
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
More about La Taqueria - Roslindale - 636 Hyde Park Ave
La Taqueria - Roslindale - 636 Hyde Park Ave
636 Hyde Park Ave, Roslindale
|VEGGIES SALAD
|$12.49
Mixed greens, with your choice of four complimentary toppings.Each additional topping .50 Cilantro ranch on the side and fried tortilla bowl. Guacamole 2.25| Sour Cream 1.50 | Mango Pico 1.50 | Pico de Gallo 1.50