Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Roslindale

Go
Roslindale restaurants
Toast

Roslindale restaurants that serve cake

PS Gourmet Coffee image

 

PS Gourmet Coffee

4254 Washington Street, Roslindale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coffee Cake$3.35
More about PS Gourmet Coffee
Item pic

 

Exodus Bagels

2 McCraw Street, Roslindale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sour Cream Coffee Cake$3.50
Grandma Esther wasn’t a great cook, but she made a delicious sour cream coffee cake. In her honor, we do too.
Lemon Pound Cake$3.00
Zesty and sweet. The only bad thing about the lemon pound cake is that it might keep you from getting the sour cream coffee cake.
Carrot Cake Cupcake$2.00
Colin made us some divine Carrot Cupcakes to celebrate Mothers Day. Two sizes because we had mix-matched cupcake liners.
More about Exodus Bagels

Browse other tasty dishes in Roslindale

Reuben

Chicken Caesar Salad

French Fries

Cookies

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad

Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston