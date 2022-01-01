Cookies in Roslindale

Cookies in
Exodus Bagels
2 McCraw Street, Roslindale
No reviews yet
Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookie (v)
$2.75
Yeah, it’s vegan. And it’s delicious.
More about Exodus Bagels
Online Ordering
3867 Washington Street, Roslindale
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.00
More about Online Ordering
