Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheesecake in
Roslyn Heights
/
Roslyn Heights
/
Cheesecake
Roslyn Heights restaurants that serve cheesecake
Matteo's of Rosyln - 88 Mineola Ave
88 Mineola Ave, Rosyln
No reviews yet
NY Style Cheesecake
$9.50
creamy cheesecake, graham cracker crust, fresh strawberry drizzle
More about Matteo's of Rosyln - 88 Mineola Ave
Mim's
235 Roslyn Road, Roslyn Heights
No reviews yet
NY Cheesecake
$10.00
More about Mim's
Browse other tasty dishes in Roslyn Heights
Calamari
Ravioli
Salmon
Mac And Cheese
Pork Chops
More near Roslyn Heights to explore
Garden City
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Franklin Square
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Mineola
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Great Neck
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Port Washington
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Floral Park
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Westbury
No reviews yet
Manhasset
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Glen Head
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1849 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(963 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(187 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(104 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(299 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(368 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(251 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston