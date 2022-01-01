Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Roslyn Heights

Roslyn Heights restaurants
Roslyn Heights restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Mims image

 

Mim's

235 Roslyn Rd, Roslyn Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fingers$13.95
honey mustard
More about Mim's
Consumer pic

 

Matteo's of Rosyln - 88 Mineola Ave

88 Mineola Ave, Rosyln

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Fingers$13.00
More about Matteo's of Rosyln - 88 Mineola Ave

