Chocolate cake in Roslyn Heights

Roslyn Heights restaurants
Roslyn Heights restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Mim's

235 Roslyn Road, Roslyn Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate lava cake$10.00
Homemade whipped cream, vanilla ice cream
More about Mim's
Orwasher's - Roslyn Heights

377 WILLIS AVE, Rosyln Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Roll Cake$16.00
Airy chocolate sponge cake rolled around chocolate mousse and covered in a rich dark chocolate.
Chocolate Cake Cake Cup$6.00
Chocolate cake with vanilla buttercream
Double Chocolate Cake Slice$8.00
Rich and decadent chocolate layer cake with silky chocolate buttercream.
More about Orwasher's - Roslyn Heights

