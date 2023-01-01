Chocolate cake in Roslyn Heights
Roslyn Heights restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Mim's
Mim's
235 Roslyn Road, Roslyn Heights
|Chocolate lava cake
|$10.00
Homemade whipped cream, vanilla ice cream
More about Orwasher's - Roslyn Heights
Orwasher's - Roslyn Heights
377 WILLIS AVE, Rosyln Heights
|Chocolate Roll Cake
|$16.00
Airy chocolate sponge cake rolled around chocolate mousse and covered in a rich dark chocolate.
|Chocolate Cake Cake Cup
|$6.00
Chocolate cake with vanilla buttercream
|Double Chocolate Cake Slice
|$8.00
Rich and decadent chocolate layer cake with silky chocolate buttercream.