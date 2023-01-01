Egg sandwiches in Roslyn Heights
BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bagel Boss of Roslyn
400 Willis Ave, Roslyn Heights
|Egg, Onion & Mushroom Salad Sandwich
|$9.49
Classic egg salad sandwich with sauteed mushrooms & onions. All sandwiches are served with your choice of side salad & pickle.
|Classic Egg Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
Classic egg salad sandwich. All sandwiches are served with your choice of side salad & pickle.