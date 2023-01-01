Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rugelach in Roslyn Heights

Go
Roslyn Heights restaurants
Toast

Roslyn Heights restaurants that serve rugelach

Bagel Boss of Roslyn image

BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bagel Boss of Roslyn

400 Willis Ave, Roslyn Heights

Avg 4.1 (744 reviews)
Takeout
A Box of Rugelach$13.00
A box of your choice of homemade rugelach
More about Bagel Boss of Roslyn
Item pic

 

Orwasher's - Roslyn Heights

377 WILLIS AVE, Rosyln Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Raspberry Rugelach$0.00
Traditional Jewish rolled cookies made with a sweetened cream cheese dough and filled with raspberry jam, pecans, raisins, sunflower seeds
Apricot Rugelach$0.00
Traditional Jewish rolled cookies made with a sweetened cream cheese dough and filled with apricot jam, pecans, raisins, sunflower seeds
Chocolate Chip Rugelach$0.00
Traditional Jewish rolled cookies made with a sweetened cream cheese dough and filled with chocolate marble, chocolate cake and walnuts
More about Orwasher's - Roslyn Heights

Browse other tasty dishes in Roslyn Heights

Egg Sandwiches

Ravioli

Chocolate Cake

Calamari

Tuna Sandwiches

Tarts

Clams

Salmon

Map

More near Roslyn Heights to explore

Garden City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Franklin Square

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Great Neck

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mineola

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Floral Park

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Westbury

No reviews yet

Manhasset

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Glen Head

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2034 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1109 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston