Roslyn restaurants you'll love
Must-try Roslyn restaurants
More about Besito Mexican - Roslyn, NY - 1516 Old Northern Blvd.
TACOS
Besito Mexican - Roslyn, NY - 1516 Old Northern Blvd.
1516 Old Northern Blvd, Roslyn
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$14.95
Freshly made! Hass avocado, tomato, jalapeño, onion, salt, cilantro. Served fresh. homemade salsa & with tortilla chips. (GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN, VEGETARIAN)
|Sweet Plantains
|$8.95
Fried, crema, queso fresco
|Street Tacos Roasted Sweet Potato
|$18.95
3 tacos on warm corn tortillas, roasted corn & spicy pumpkin seeds, queso asado, serrano toreados salsa. (VEGETARIAN, GLUTEN FREE)
More about Thyme
Thyme
8 Tower Place, Roslyn
|Popular items
|Short Rib Ravioli
|$27.00
Wild Mushrooms, Marsala Reduction, Piavé Cheese
|Sesame-Crusted Falafel Burger
|$22.00
Served on a Challah Roll with Sweet Potato French Fries Choice of Melted Cheddar, Swiss or Stilton Cheese
|Heirloom Beet Salad
|$15.00
Pistachio-Crusted Goat Cheese, Baby Arugula Orange Supreme, Sherry Vinaigrette
More about Uncle Steves Tavern
PIZZA • BBQ
Uncle Steves Tavern
1 RAILROAD AVE, ROSLYN