Roslyn restaurants you'll love

Roslyn restaurants
Must-try Roslyn restaurants

Besito Mexican - Roslyn, NY image

TACOS

Besito Mexican - Roslyn, NY - 1516 Old Northern Blvd.

1516 Old Northern Blvd, Roslyn

Avg 4.7 (3049 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole$14.95
Freshly made! Hass avocado, tomato, jalapeño, onion, salt, cilantro. Served fresh. homemade salsa & with tortilla chips. (GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN, VEGETARIAN)
Sweet Plantains$8.95
Fried, crema, queso fresco
Street Tacos Roasted Sweet Potato$18.95
3 tacos on warm corn tortillas, roasted corn & spicy pumpkin seeds, queso asado, serrano toreados salsa. (VEGETARIAN, GLUTEN FREE)
Consumer pic

 

Thyme

8 Tower Place, Roslyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Short Rib Ravioli$27.00
Wild Mushrooms, Marsala Reduction, Piavé Cheese
Sesame-Crusted Falafel Burger$22.00
Served on a Challah Roll with Sweet Potato French Fries Choice of Melted Cheddar, Swiss or Stilton Cheese
Heirloom Beet Salad$15.00
Pistachio-Crusted Goat Cheese, Baby Arugula Orange Supreme, Sherry Vinaigrette
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • BBQ

Uncle Steves Tavern

1 RAILROAD AVE, ROSLYN

Avg 4.2 (9 reviews)
