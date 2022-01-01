Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Brisket in
Roslyn
/
Roslyn
/
Brisket
Roslyn restaurants that serve brisket
thyme catering - holidays
8 Tower Place, Roslyn
No reviews yet
Brisket Gravy (Quart)
$17.00
Braised Brisket of Beef (2 lbs)
$72.00
Braised First Cut Brisket - 2 lbs serves approx 4-6 guests. Gravy sold separately.
More about thyme catering - holidays
Thyme
8 Tower Place, Roslyn
No reviews yet
Brisket of Beef
$76.00
More about Thyme
